Projects worth billions USD inked at China-South Asia Exposition

Xinhua) 08:12, November 21, 2022

KUNMING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 169 projects with an investment of over 400 billion yuan (about 56.3 billion U.S. dollars) were signed on Sunday during the sixth China-South Asia Exposition and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair.

The investment projects focused on 12 key industries in southwest China's Yunnan Province, including green energy, modern agriculture with plateau characteristics, advanced manufacturing, new material and biomedicine.

The expo opened Saturday in Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province. During the four-day event, held online and offline, people from 80 countries, regions, and international organizations will participate and discuss the theme of "New Opportunities for New Development."

