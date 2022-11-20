Home>>
China's crude oil output expands rapidly in October
(Xinhua) 13:08, November 20, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's crude oil output posted faster expansion in October, official data showed.
The output totaled 17.22 million tonnes in October, rising 2.5 percent year on year and 1.1 percentage points higher than that of September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Last month, China imported 43.14 million tonnes of crude oil, climbing 14.1 percent year on year and reversing the 1.6-percent decline in September.
From January to October, China's crude oil output amounted to about 171 million tonnes, representing a 3-percent increase from a year ago.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.