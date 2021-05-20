China makes headway in construction of new offshore oil platform

Xinhua) 17:16, May 20, 2021

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The float-over installation of the Lufeng 14-4 central platform, China's largest independently designed and built offshore crude oil production platform, has been completed, according to the China National Offshore Oil Corp.

The platform, which is 218 meters high and weighs nearly 30,000 tonnes, is located in an area with an average depth of 145 meters, said the company.

Expected to provide more natural gas and oil resources for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the platform is scheduled to be put into operation later this year.

