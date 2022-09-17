Home>>
China crude oil output up 3.2 pct in Jan.- Aug.
(Xinhua) 16:05, September 17, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's crude oil output saw steady expansion, rising 3.2 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2022, official data showed.
The output totaled 136.94 million tonnes from January to August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
In the same period, China imported 330.18 million tonnes of crude oil, down 4.7 percent year on year.
In August alone, China's crude oil output went down 0.2 percent year on year to 16.94 million tonnes, the data revealed.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- China's crude oil output up 4 pct in January-June
- China to release national crude oil reserves
- China makes headway in construction of new offshore oil platform
- China's crude oil output slightly up in first two months
- China crude oil imports growth accelerates
- U.S. researchers find nanoscale particles to separate oil from well water
- As world's largest oil importer and key pricing power, China plans new system for oil stocks
- China becomes second biggest oil refining country after US
- China–Russia crude oil pipeline transportation surpasses 80 million tons
- Crude shock lands Chinese oil majors on a slippery slick
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.