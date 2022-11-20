Officials, experts discuss global significance of Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 10:34, November 20, 2022

Vehicles run on an elevated roadway connecting Jiangsu province's Kunshan and Suzhou in October. [Photo/China Daily]

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Officials and experts from home and abroad have discussed the global significance of the Chinese path to modernization at a recent seminar.

Yang Yinkai, deputy secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said Chinese modernization has integrated the experiences of various civilizations, deepened the understanding of the laws of socialism's development and human society evolution, and created the miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability.

Chinese modernization has explored a "new path for the integrated development of civilizations," according to Pan Jiang, deputy director of the NDRC's international cooperation department.

Noting that Chinese modernization targets all-around material abundance as well as people's well-rounded development, Han Zhenhai, deputy director of NDRC's policy studies office, said it has blazed a new path to modernization for developing countries.

Participants to the seminar agreed that China's approaches and practices in poverty eradication could provide experiences for many developing countries.

By proposing visions and initiatives such as a human community with a shared future, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, China is striving to create new opportunities for the world with its own development, they noted.

"China's success in its eradication of poverty should serve as inspiration and motivation for developing countries in their respective fights against poverty," said Anna Malindog-Uy, vice president for external affairs of the Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute.

Akkan Suver, president of the Marmara Group Foundation, mentioned that the Belt and Road Initiative, which has been revived and realized in the past years, is a peace and welfare project not only for China but also for the future of humanity.

Chinese modernization, a key term defining China's journey to rejuvenation, has for the first time been written into a report to the national congress of the Communist Party of China last month, which called for efforts to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts "through a Chinese path to modernization."

The seminar, organized by the Research Center on Xi Jinping's Economic Thought and supported by Xinhua Institute, has attracted government officials, scholars, journalists and experts from over 30 countries.

