Interview: Chinese modernization inspires developing world -- Thai national assembly president

Xinhua) 13:33, November 03, 2022

BANGKOK, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese path to modernization is a unique creation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the march of more than 1.4 billion people toward modernization under the CPC leadership offers inspiration for many developing countries, a top Thai legislator has said.

"No one knows China better than the Chinese people, and China has embarked on a path that follows its own development principles and solves daily challenges of the people," said Chuan Leekpai, president of the Thai National Assembly and speaker of the House of Representatives, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

The Chinese path to modernization is based on the country's national conditions, noted Chuan, who served as Thailand's prime minister from 1992 to 1995 and from 1997 to 2001. He has visited China many times, covering both major cities and its countryside.

Chuan said he was truly impressed by China's economic miracle and social changes over the years, like the eradication of absolute poverty and establishment of a modern transportation system.

Chuan paid close attention to the 20th CPC National Congress and noticed that it has outlined a new blueprint for China's future development. He expected subsequent concrete measures by the CPC to lead the Chinese people to realize higher living standards.

Chuan expressed his appreciation for the CPC's emphasis on building a human community with a shared future, saying it highlights the importance of international collaboration.

"Countries cannot survive alone in today's world, and instead must cooperate on the basis of fairness and justice," he said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Thailand comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Chuan is delighted to see the deepening of bilateral relations.

China has provided vaccines and medical supplies to Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the sincere help offered by the Chinese people in times of crisis will always be remembered by the Thai people, he said.

