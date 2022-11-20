China's central SOEs report solid revenue, profit growth in Jan.-Oct.

Xinhua) 10:06, November 20, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw steady growth in revenue and profit in the first ten months of this year despite downward pressure, according to the country's top state-owned assets regulator.

The central SOEs raked in 32.3 trillion yuan (about 4.54 trillion U.S. dollars) in combined revenue in the Jan.-Oct. period, up 9.9 percent from the same period last year, said the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The net profits of central SOEs reached 1.7 trillion yuan during the period, up 3.9 percent year on year.

