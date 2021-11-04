Home>>
China open to negotiations over industrial subsidy, SOE: Xi
(Xinhua) 20:24, November 04, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will take part in negotiations over issues including digital economy, trade and environment, industrial subsidy and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in an active and open manner, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.
Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video
Photos
