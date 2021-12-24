Profits of Chinese SOEs surge 40.2 pct in Jan.-Nov.

Xinhua) 15:22, December 24, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The combined profits of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) surged 40.2 percent year on year to over 4.14 trillion yuan (about 650.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

The SOEs saw their operating revenue rise 21.4 percent from a year earlier to 67.34 trillion yuan during the period, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The operating revenue of China's centrally-administrated SOEs amounted to over 37.45 trillion yuan in the January-November period, an increase of 20.3 percent, while their profits totaled 2.7 trillion yuan during the period, rising 36.4 percent year on year.

By the end of November, the debt-to-asset ratio of the country's SOEs came in at 64.3 percent, remaining unchanged from that registered a year ago, the data showed.

