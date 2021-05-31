China SOEs see more equity investment from social capital in 2020

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw more social capital investments in 2020 as the country steps up mixed-ownership reform to improve SOE efficiency.

The country's SOEs received a total of 197.1 billion yuan (about 31 billion U.S. dollars) of social capital through equity transfers in 2020, an increase of 13.4 percent from 2019, according to data by the Chinese State-owned Property Exchanges Association.

The country has been optimizing the capital structure of SOEs via mixed-ownership reform, introducing private investors as stakeholders of the firms to enhance their operational efficiency.

A total of 5,523 equity transfer projects for SOE mixed-ownership reform were carried out from 2016 to 2020, with the transaction value totaling 1.05 trillion yuan, data by the association showed.

