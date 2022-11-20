Peng Liyuan visits Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music in Thailand

09:51, November 20, 2022

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, poses for a group photo with Thai Prime Minister's wife Naraporn Chan-o-cha and others at the Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BANGKOK, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Thai Prime Minister's wife Naraporn Chan-o-cha, visited here on Saturday Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music.

Upon her arrival, Peng was warmly welcomed by Naraporn, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Anek Laothamatas, Chairman of Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music Board of Council Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, and President of the institute Choowit Yurayong, among others.

The band of the institute played cheerful drum music, and the students lined the streets to welcome the visitors.

Peng and Naraporn visited the showroom of the institute, listened carefully to the introduction of the institute's history of development and external cooperation, and showed appreciation for the establishment and development of the institute's cooperation with Nanjing University of the Arts.

Peng posed for group photos with Naraporn and watched the online and offline joint performance of Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music and Nanjing University of the Arts.

Peng applauded the lovely show by the students from China and Thailand, who performed the classic songs of the two countries.

Peng spoke highly of Princess Galyani's initiative to establish this art education institute to cultivate advanced professional music talents, and lauded Naraporn's efforts to promote the cooperation between the institute and Chinese colleges and universities.

Music knows no borders, Peng said, adding that although the Chinese and Thai languages are different, people from the two countries can communicate with each other through music. She said through the performances she felt the deep friendship between the two countries, which are "as close as one family."

Upon departure, Peng presented the Chinese Guzheng and books about the Chinese culture and music and audio-visual products as gift to Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music. She also expressed hope that more Thai young people would learn Chinese musical instruments and promote cultural exchanges between the two countries.

