Xi calls for free, open trade at APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

November 19, 2022

BANGKOK, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Saturday that free and open trade and investment are the purposes and principles of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and also the pillar for the realization of the Putrajaya Vision 2040.

The Chinese president made the remarks when he continued to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, in which issues related to sustainable trade and investment were discussed.

Xi called for upholding true multilateralism and preserving the multilateral trading system. He said the rules-based multilateral trading system should be firmly preserved, and security and stability of global industrial chains and supply chains should be protected.

The president also urged to stay committed to benefits for all and achieve mutual benefit. The inclusiveness of development should be given priority to, he said, calling for building a regional economic cooperation architecture featuring equal consultation, joint participation and shared benefits, fostering an Asia-Pacific market that will bring benefits to all, and realizing common growth of all parties through interconnected development and win-win cooperation through leveraging their respective strengths.

Xi underpinned further opening-up and regional cooperation, calling for jointly promoting prosperity in the Asia-Pacific. He said the region should actively expand opening-up and comprehensively upgrade regional economic cooperation.

China's resolve to open up at a high standard will not change, and China's door of opening-up will only open wider, Xi noted.

During the meeting, leaders of the APEC member economies issued the 2022 Leaders' Declaration and the Bangkok Goals on the Bio-Circular-Green Economy.

