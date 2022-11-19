Xi meets U.S. VP, expects more bilateral understanding to reduce misjudgement

Xinhua) 14:12, November 19, 2022

BANGKOK, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Saturday it is hoped that China and the United States will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgement, and work together to bring bilateral relations back to a healthy and stable track.

Xi made the remarks in a brief exchange with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Recalling his strategic and constructive talk with U.S. President Joe Biden in Bali, Indonesia, Xi said it is significant for guiding China-U.S. relations in the next phase. He hoped the vice president would play an active role in bilateral relations.

The two heads of state have held a successful meeting, Harris said. She said that the U.S. side does not seek confrontation or conflict with China, and that both sides should cooperate on global issues and keep communication channels open.

