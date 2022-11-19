Cooperation for sustainable, inclusive growth stressed at APEC CEO Summit

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center shows a view of downtown Bangkok, Thailand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

The two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, themed "Embrace, Engage, Enable," was concluded in Bangkok on Friday with a wide range of issues being discussed such as economic and trade prospects, food and energy security, digital transformation. Close cooperation was also highlighted to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in the future.

BANGKOK, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit concluded here on Friday, highlighting close cooperation to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in the future.

"We remain optimistic that regional cooperation and strong resolve will get us through the uncertainties," said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chair of APEC Business Advisory Council 2022, at the closing ceremony.

During the two-day meeting, a wide range of topics, including economic and trade prospects, food and energy security, digital transformation and gender equity, were discussed through collaboration and sharing opinions among APEC economic leaders, thought leaders and top executives.

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos said food security, health and climate change represent three of the most important challenges the globe is facing.

Resilience, sustainability and agility will be critical for future growth, said Robert E. Moritz, global chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2022 shows the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said social reform is necessary to address inequalities and support sustainable and inclusive growth.

Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, first vice president of Peru, specified three dimensions to sustainable development: economic, social and environmental. She said the challenge is to meet the needs of the present without compromising the future.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern said growth needed to be inclusive and not leave disadvantaged groups behind.

Krishna Srinivasan, director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund, warned that protectionism and fragmentation would have a profound impact on the global economy.

The APEC CEO Summit, as part of the annual APEC meetings, was held under the theme of "Embrace, Engage, Enable" this year.

