Thai museum visit reflects shared values

Peng Liyuan (left), wife of President Xi Jinping, with Naraporn Chan-o-cha (center), wife of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, at the Ayutthaya National Art Museum in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. XIE HUANCHI/XINHUA

Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, underlined the common values shared by the peoples of China and Thailand as she took part in an event held for the spouses of leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok on Friday.

At the invitation of Naraporn Chan-o-cha, wife of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Peng visited the Ayutthaya National Art Museum together with other spouses of leaders and representatives of the APEC economies.

On exhibition at the museum were artworks used by the Thai royal family during major ceremonies and traditional handicrafts of the nation.

Peng heaped praise on the workmanship of Thai handicraft workers as she viewed the exhibition.

After hearing that the museum was built in line with the wishes of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit to pass down the nation's traditional handicraft skills and help poor families in remote areas improve their livelihoods, Peng offered her appreciation, saying that the efforts shared similar concepts with China's poverty reduction campaign.

She offered to buy some works made by children who, after dropping out of school, received training from a handicraft school of the royal family, in a gesture of support to the poverty reduction program of the Thai monarchy.

A lotus-shaped candlestick attracted Peng's attention and she explained to the spouses that the Chinese people love the lotus and value the pure and noble spirit represented by the flower.

Naraporn Chan-o-cha said that Thai people use the lotus to practice their Buddhist devotions.

Peng said this reflected the common values shared by the two peoples.

The spouses of the leaders also took a group photo during the event.

