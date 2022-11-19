Asian political parties pledge to boost cooperation against global challenges

Xinhua) 11:09, November 19, 2022

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay (at the podium and on the screens) speaks at the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Nov. 18, 2022. Political parties of the Asian region pledged on Friday to enhance collaboration and dialogue to better cope with the growing global challenges during the conference held in Istanbul. (Xinhua/Shadati)

ISTANBUL, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Political parties of the Asian region pledged on Friday to enhance collaboration and dialogue to better cope with the growing global challenges during a conference held in Trkiye's largest city Istanbul.

The 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), which runs from Thursday to Sunday, is convened under the theme of "The Role of Political Parties in Strengthening Dialogue for Global Peace, Prosperity, and Cooperation."

Chung Eui-yong, the co-chair of the ICAPP from the Republic of Korea, said the growing crises in recent years, such as global warming, global conflicts and high inflation, could not be resolved from a single center.

"We can develop a common vision and strategy for eliminating differences. I believe the time has come for the ICAPP to lead the Asian community to peace, stability and harmony," he said at the assembly's opening.

For his part, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Asian countries would be the most powerful nations in the world in the next five years.

"Undoubtedly, the decisive role of the Asian continent in the world of the future will be much higher," Oktay said. "About two-thirds of global growth in the next 10 years is expected to occur in Asia. By 2030, the continent will become the hub, accounting for more than half of global economic output."

Oktay also drew attention to the threats like terrorism, illegal immigration, internal conflicts, and bilateral and regional hostilities that create regional and global risks, urging the political parties to expand cooperation and exchange of information to fight them.

Qian Hongshan, vice minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said global peace, prosperity and cooperation are facing severe challenges, calling on the political parties "to be defenders of peace, creators of prosperity, and set an example of cooperation."

"That's why we Asian political parties gather here today to discuss solidarity and cooperation and demonstrate responsibilities," Qian noted. "The CPC stands ready to continue to strengthen exchanges and mutual understanding with other Asian political parties on the theory, experience and policies of modernization."

China would continue to contribute to the cause of world peace, prosperity and cooperation, he added.

The conference has gathered about 200 representatives from 70 political parties and international organizations from more than 30 Asian countries.

Representatives of four major political groups in Europe and umbrella organizations of African and Latin American political parties also attended the conference, Trkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The 11th General Assembly of ICAPP was initially scheduled for 2020 in Trkiye but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biennial conference was launched in 2000 to promote exchanges and cooperation among Asian political parties, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and create an environment for sustained peace and shared prosperity in the region.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay speaks at the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Nov. 18, 2022. Political parties of the Asian region pledged on Friday to enhance collaboration and dialogue to better cope with the growing global challenges during the conference held in Istanbul. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Chung Eui-yong, the co-chair of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) from the Republic of Korea, speaks at the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Nov. 18, 2022. Political parties of the Asian region pledged on Friday to enhance collaboration and dialogue to better cope with the growing global challenges during the conference held in Istanbul. (Xinhua/Shadati)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)