Workshops set up to protect intangible cultural heritage techniques in Danzhai County, SW China

Xinhua) 10:38, November 19, 2022

A craftsman (L) demonstrates as an apprentice looks on at a silver jewelry workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A craftsman makes a silver ware at a workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Craftswomen weave bamboo birdcages at a workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers make batik paintings at a batik workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers make batik paintings at a batik workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager makes batik products at a batik workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers make batik paintings at a batik workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Craftswomen weave bamboo birdcages at a workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager checks a batik painting at a batik workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers make batik products at a batik workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A craftsman makes a silver ware at a workshop in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2022 shows a view of Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers suspend silver ornaments on a traditional building of Miao ethnic group in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager carries bamboo prepared for birdcage weaving in Kala Village in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 17, 2022. Danzhai County set up workshops for the designing and making of creative cultural products, promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage techniques such as batik, silver jewelry making and bamboo birdcage weaving, while providing job opportunities for local handicraftsmen to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

