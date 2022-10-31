Chishui sun vinegar gains new life with traditional making process in SW China

Xinhua) 10:03, October 31, 2022

Workers prepare raw materials for vinegar making at a vinegar factory in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 28, 2022. Chishui is celebrated for its sun vinegar, which has maintained a traditional making process. The production techniques of the Chishui vinegar, featuring the sunning process, was listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage of Guizhou in 2009, and a national one in 2021. The vinegar is noted for its unique flavor also because of its time-tested recipe that include some herbal medicines.

The local government pins great importance to the inheritance of vinegar making skills as well as the publicity of their products. Through "on-line + off-line" information and sales campaigns, Chishui sun vinegar has gained a new life in this mountainous city. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker prepares raw materials for vinegar making at a vinegar factory in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 28, 2022.



A worker checks the maturity of vinegar in process at a vinegar factory in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 28, 2022.



This aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2022 shows workers operating at the sunning field of a vinegar factory in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province.



This aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2022 shows the sunning field of a vinegar factory in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province.



A worker moves bottled vinegar at a vinegar factory in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 28, 2022.



Workers move raw materials at the sunning field of a vinegar factory in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 28, 2022.



A worker displays mature vinegar at a vinegar factory in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 28, 2022.



Two women promote vinegar products via livestreaming at a vinegar factory in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 28, 2022.



