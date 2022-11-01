Exquisite Yi ethnic embroidery

(People's Daily App) 13:53, November 01, 2022

Yi embroidery, one of China's intangible cultural heritages, made a stunning appearance in Beijing in September during the Beijing Fashion Week. The Yi people have created exquisite embroidery over the years, knitting unique patterns on costumes and accessories. How does it look? Click to find out.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

