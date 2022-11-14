Confucius Institute holds Rwandan-Chinese cultural seminar

Xinhua) 15:08, November 14, 2022

KIGALI, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda's College of Education, Remera campus on Saturday held a knowledge seminar to raise awareness of the similarities and differences between Rwandan and Chinese cultures.

The seminar dubbed "Cultures comparison between Rwanda and China" attracted students, lecturers and other well-wishers to learn about similarities and differences that exist between Rwandan and Chinese cultures.

"The cultural comparison seminar is important for Chinese and Rwandan people to understand and know each other's culture. Comparing the similarities and differences between the two cultures will not only enhance knowledge and raise awareness, but promote cultural ties between Chinese and Rwandans," Zeng Guangyu, Director of Confucius Institute at University of Rwanda told Xinhua in an interview at the event.

He said that cultural ties are crucial for Chinese and Rwandans to understand each other and to further boost cultural exchanges as well as enhance their relations.

He added that "once you know the similarities and differences between the two cultures, you can interact better and work together with each other since you have more knowledge on both cultures."

According to him, there are similarities and differences in both Chinese and Rwandan cultures but most people focus on differences between the two cultures.

Zeng said that knowing each other's cultures will also promote business and working relations between Chinese and Rwandans.

Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda, was established in 2009 under the partnership between China's Chongqing Normal University and the University of Rwanda.

Since 2009, the Confucius Institute has been expanding the scale to meet the needs of learning the Chinese language and culture for Rwandan people.

Confucius institute, named after ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius, serves as a non-profit public institution to help foreigners better understand China through language teaching and culture introduction in universities overseas.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)