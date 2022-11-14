Interview: Building China-Indonesia community with shared future a common aspiration of their people -- ambassador

Xinhua) 14:42, November 14, 2022

JAKARTA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future is the common aspiration of the people of the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang said ahead of the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit to be held in Indonesia's Bali.

China supports Indonesia in its work as the G20 chair this year, and hopes the summit will help strengthen international cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, boost world economy recovery and maintain global food and energy security, Lu told Xinhua.

As two major developing countries, both sides have maintained close communication and coordination in multilateral affairs, dedicated themselves to safeguarding the common interests of developing countries and contributed to peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large, he said.

The ambassador highlighted the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo, during the latter's China visit in July, have decided on the overall direction of building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

China and Indonesia are at similar development stages, have entwined interests, follow similar philosophies and development paths, and share a closely connected future, he said.

The two countries will continue to deepen their four-pillar cooperation covering politics, economy, people-to-people exchanges and maritime projects, he said.

Once completed and operating, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, a flagship project in the Belt and Road cooperation, will greatly reduce traffic jams, make travel more convenient for local people, improve local investment environment, boost businesses and tourism along the route, and accelerate the building of a high speed railway economic corridor, Lu said.

The success of the project will advance the development of bilateral ties and set up a new model for bilateral practical cooperation in various sectors, especially in infrastructure, he said.

The Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park and the PT Virtue Dragon Nickel Industry Park, also key projects in the Belt and Road cooperation, have generated tax incomes, job opportunities and foreign exchange earnings, and provided Indonesia with opportunities for greater participation in global industrial chains of stainless steel and new energy, he said.

Lu said China and Indonesia have jointly written a chapter of friendship after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China first provided assistance to Indonesia to fight the pandemic and initiated bilateral cooperation in the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, and supported Indonesia in building a vaccine production center, he said.

The cooperation between Chinese and Indonesian enterprises on COVID-19 vaccines is an important achievement in building a closer China-Indonesia community with a shared future, he added.

The healthy development of bilateral relations not only serves the long-term interests of the two countries, but also has positive and profound impact regionally and globally, Lu said.

The ambassador said he believes that under the joint guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Indonesia relationship will continue to flourish and make greater contributions to enhancing the well-being of their people, promoting lasting peace and stability in Asia-Pacific, boosting solidarity and cooperation among developing countries and and maintaining world peace, stability and prosperity.

