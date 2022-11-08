Exhibition of excellent Chinese audiovisual programs launched in Indonesia

Xinhua) 14:19, November 08, 2022

People watch video collection of Chinese film and television works at the launching ceremony of the 2022 Audio-Visual China - Excellent Audio-Visual Program Indonesia exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 7, 2022. At the launching ceremony, film and television production and dissemination agencies from the two countries reached the cooperation intention of having China's popular TV series such as "Minning Town", "Nothing But Thirty" and other excellent Chinese film and television products broadcast in Indonesia. (Xinhua)

JAKARTA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 Audio-Visual China - Excellent Audio-Visual Program Indonesia exhibition was launched in Jakarta on Monday.

The director of the International Cooperation Department of China's National Radio and Television Administration, Yan Chengsheng, announced the launch of the exhibition via video link.

The General Secretariat and the Department of International Cooperation of Indonesia's Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology extended congratulations.

Yan said in his speech that China and Indonesia have carried out a series of fruitful exchanges and cooperation in the fields of radio, television and online audio-visual in recent years, which uphold the principles of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and have made positive contributions to promoting people-to-people bonds and bilateral relations.

China and Indonesia should further strengthen policy communication, content cooperation and technical exchanges, he said.

"Today, we launched the exhibition and broadcasting of China's excellent audio-visual programs. We also warmly welcome our Indonesian counterparts to actively recommend their programs to be broadcast on China's TV and online audio-visual media," said Yan.

At the launching ceremony, film and television production and dissemination agencies from the two countries reached the cooperation intention of having China's popular TV series such as "Minning Town", "Nothing But Thirty" and other excellent Chinese film and television products broadcast in Indonesia.

