Chinese FM holds phone talks with Indonesian coordinating minister

Xinhua) 10:51, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held a phone conversation with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Luhut first conveyed Indonesian President Joko Widodo's sincere regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping and congratulated once again on the complete success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Luhut briefed about Indonesia's preparations for hosting the Group of 20 Bali Summit, saying the world faces unprecedented geopolitics and weak economic recovery challenges, and China's role and cooperation are crucial.

Indonesia looks forward to closely coordinating with China to make this summit a success and jointly safeguard world peace, tranquility and development, Luhut said.

Wang conveyed Xi's cordial regards to Widodo and introduced the major outcomes achieved at the 20th CPC National Congress and its far-reaching significance.

With Xi at the helm, China will stride forward steadfastly along the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, providing important stability and positive energy for the turbulent world, Wang stressed.

As two major developing countries and neighbors, China is ready to work with Indonesia to strengthen solidarity and coordination in line with the general direction of building the China-Indonesia community with a shared future set by the two heads of state, and continue to make new contributions to regional and world peace and development, he said.

Wang stressed that China will firmly support Indonesia in fulfilling its duty as the G20 presidency to host a successful summit, and encouraging the summit to focus on its positioning, strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and jointly cope with such grave challenges as the world economic downturn and the disordered global governance.

