NE China experiences snow, sudden temperature drop

Xinhua) 09:10, November 14, 2022

Sanitation workers remove snow by the road in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 12, 2022. A snowfall hit some parts of Jilin Province on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

CHANGCHUN, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China experienced heavy snowfall accompanied by a sharp drop in temperatures during the weekend.

Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang Province, on Saturday embraced this winter's first snow, which has caused icy roads and forced many residents to wear down jackets, hats and scarves.

The snow depth in downtown Changchun, capital of Jilin Province, was 18 centimeters after a blizzard on Saturday. Some parts of Liaoning Province saw heavy snowfall, with temperatures dropping by 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

In response, Jilin's expressway group sent 880 sets of snow-removal equipment and a team of more than 1,600 people to carry out snow clearing operations. Changchun airport also carried out snow and ice removal operations on runways, taxiways and aprons.

Wang Hong, head of the environmental sanitation department of the Changchun urban management administration, said the city has dispatched 16,000 sanitation workers and more than 1,700 sets of snow-clearing vehicles and equipment.

Heating companies in Jilin have increased their heat source outlets by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius to cope with the cold wave.

"The heating is strong. I don't feel cold at all," said Liu Jia, a resident of Harbin's Nangang District. The indoor temperature of Liu's home is 24 degrees Celsius.

Agricultural affairs departments in Jilin and Liaoning have sent technicians to guide disaster reduction measures in rural areas.

The most recent wave of rain and snow ended on Sunday morning.

