Interview: China's import expo helps build open global economy, says Cuban business leader

14:43, November 12, 2022 By Yosley Carrero ( Xinhua

HAVANA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) contributes to building an open global economy featuring innovation and inclusion, a Cuban business leader has said.

"China is a huge country, which makes the Chinese market very attractive for exploring business opportunities," Antonio Carricarte, president of Cuba's Chamber of Commerce, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The expo is the world's first import-themed national-level expo, and in Carricarte's view, the annual event demonstrates China's efforts to boost multilateral cooperation.

"The CIIE clearly attests to the Chinese government's commitment to supporting multilateral cooperation," he said, adding that the expo offers Cuba a platform to diversify its exports and services to the Chinese market.

At this year's CIIE, the fifth edition of the event that concluded in China's economic hub Shanghai on Thursday, Cuba is showcasing a wide variety of products, ranging from fast-moving consumer goods such as cigars, honey, coffee, and rum, to health services, tourism destinations and biopharmaceutical products, he said.

Over the past few years, Cuban exports of sugar and lobster to China have significantly increased as new areas of collaboration between Cuban and Chinese companies have been explored, said Carricarte.

"China is a strategic trade partner for Cuba, playing a fundamental role in the implementation of social and economic development plans in our country," he said.

Stressing the importance of China-Cuba relations, the business leader voiced confidence in the capacity of China's Belt and Road Initiative to bring economic prosperity to the Caribbean nation.

In addition, the expo offers Latin America and the Caribbean an opportunity to import high-quality goods and state-of-the-art technology from China, said Carricarte, adding that "the Chinese market offers clients lower prices than other international markets."

