Feature: Chinese medics bring relief to South Sudanese woman

Xinhua) 11:01, November 12, 2022

JUBA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A South Sudanese woman, who suffered from multiple growths of uterine and cervical myomas and severe hemorrhagic anemia, has been successfully operated upon by the tenth batch of Chinese doctors and their South Sudanese counterparts.

Jennifer Awate, a 49-year-old resident of the Nyakuron suburb in the South Sudanese capital of Juba, used to endure irregular menstrual bleeding for a ten-year period and was earlier wrongly diagnosed with uterine carcinoma by local doctors.

However, the Chinese doctors successfully diagnosed Awate's condition, which was found to be multiple uterine myomas. After the diagnosis, the patient underwent surgery on Tuesday by the Chinese medical team based at the Juba Teaching Hospital, during which the doctors retrieved uterine fibroids, also known as myomas, from her body.

Because of her severe anemia, she was given a blood transfusion before the operation to keep her vital signs stable during the operation.

Yao Huiyu, a gynecologist with the China medical team who led the operation, said they relied on hysterectomy and bilateral salpingectomy surgical procedures on the patient.

"Through cooperative work of the whole team, the operation has been completed super successfully with a very little volume of hemorrhage caused by the surgery itself," Yao told Xinhua.

The Chinese doctors have also donated medicines for Awate's post-operative recovery and would check her condition daily, receiving thankful words from the patient's family.

Yu Yongqi, an anesthesiologist of the China medical team, said doctors nowadays should seek ways to care for patients not only in the operating room but also after the surgery.

Since the independence of South Sudan in 2011, Chinese medical teams have been offering free medical services as well as capacity building for local health workers and medical students.

