Artisans make paper umbrellas in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Xinhua) 15:15, November 10, 2022

An artisan makes a paper umbrella in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Nov. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Artisans make paper umbrellas in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Nov. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2022 shows paper umbrellas in Chiang Mai, Thailand. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

