Thai people release water lanterns to celebrate Loy Krathong Festival

Xinhua) 09:19, November 09, 2022

A woman prepares to release a water lantern in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Nov. 8, 2022. The Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival falls on Tuesday this year. Over 100 people including some Thai people living in Brunei released water lanterns for peace and luck. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

