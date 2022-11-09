Thai people release water lanterns to celebrate Loy Krathong Festival
A woman prepares to release a water lantern in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Nov. 8, 2022. The Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival falls on Tuesday this year. Over 100 people including some Thai people living in Brunei released water lanterns for peace and luck. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)
People prepare to release water lanterns in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Nov. 8, 2022. The Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival falls on Tuesday this year. Over 100 people including some Thai people living in Brunei released water lanterns for peace and luck. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)
A man releases a water lantern in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Nov. 8, 2022. The Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival falls on Tuesday this year. Over 100 people including some Thai people living in Brunei released water lanterns for peace and luck. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)
A woman prepares to release a water lantern in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Nov. 8, 2022. The Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival falls on Tuesday this year. Over 100 people including some Thai people living in Brunei released water lanterns for peace and luck. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's autonomous driving brings eco-efficiency and safety to port in Thailand
- Thailand mourns lives lost in childcare center mass shooting
- Death toll from Thai childcare center mass shooting rises to 36
- Feature: China-Thailand railway boosts Thais' expectation for greater connectivity
- Number of tourists in Thailand expected to reach 9 million this year
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.