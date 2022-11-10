We Are China

People release sky lantern to make wish for good fortune in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Xinhua) 09:49, November 10, 2022

People release a sky lantern to make a wish for good fortune in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

People release a sky lantern to make a wish for good fortune in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

People release a sky lantern to make a wish for good fortune in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

People release a sky lantern to make a wish for good fortune in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)