Over 1,000 Hong Kong youths land mainland jobs under Greater Bay Area employment scheme

Xinhua) 09:56, November 10, 2022

HONG KONG, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Over 1,000 Hong Kong young people have found jobs in mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) thanks to a government-backed youth employment scheme.

Known as the GBA Youth Employment Scheme, or GBA YES, the program attracted more than 400 companies in various sectors offering job vacancies and has been warmly received by participating companies and young people, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said Wednesday.

The historic opportunities of GBA construction enable Hong Kong youths to broaden their horizons and integrate into the development of the country, Lee said at an event about the recruitment program.

He said the HKSAR government will launch the regularized GBA YES in the first half of 2023 to encourage more university graduates from Hong Kong to pursue their careers in mainland cities in the GBA.

According to Lee's policy address in October, the HKSAR government will continue to provide the young people of Hong Kong with entrepreneurial support and incubation services in the GBA through two funding schemes under the Youth Development Fund, helping them to address initial capital needs for their business.

GBA YES was launched by the HKSAR government in January 2021.

