Senior Chinese legislator to attend Paris Peace Forum and related activities
(Xinhua) 09:14, November 10, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chen Zhu, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, will attend the Paris Peace Forum and related activities on behalf of China on Nov. 11, at France's invitation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on Wednesday.
