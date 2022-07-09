China, France agree to enhance strategic collaboration, deepen pragmatic cooperation

Xinhua) 11:28, July 09, 2022

BALI, Indonesia, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China and France have agreed here to enhance strategic collaboration and deepen pragmatic cooperation to push the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new high.

While meeting with French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna in Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Friday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China and France have witnessed stable development of bilateral ties with the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, which not only benefits the two peoples, but also brings stability to the volatile world.

China cherishes the mutual trust and friendship between the two sides, and highly appreciates and firmly supports France for upholding strategic autonomy, Wang said.

For her part, Colonna said France and China have maintained close communication and good cooperation on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues. The French side also values the friendliness between the two sides and has been devoted to advancing the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

France staunchly advocates for safeguarding the United Nations Charter, respects the sovereignty principle and attaches great importance to the role China has played in maintaining world stability, the French foreign minister said, holding the view that the strategic collaboration between the two countries is vital to confronting the challenges facing the world.

Noting that French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated for building a harmonious multi-polar world, Colonna said her country will continue to uphold the tradition of strategic autonomy.

The two sides agreed to promote and facilitate people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen cooperation on climate change and biodiversity conservation.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-European Union (EU) relations.

Wang said that as two major forces with global influence, China and the EU should stick to the keynote of win-win cooperation and stay committed to the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership.

China expects France to continue to play a constructive role in China-EU relations, Wang said.

Colonna said France has always stood for advancing the EU-China relations and advocated for building consensus through dialogue, and will continue to take a long-term perspective, stay rational, remain open and deepen EU-China cooperation in various fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine, the Korean Peninsula and other international and regional issues of common concern.

Wang is on an Asia tour, which takes him to Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

