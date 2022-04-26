Commentary: Uncertainty-ridden world calls for closer China-France, China-EU cooperation

April 26, 2022

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- In a world that is mired deep in a string of conflicts epitomized by the still raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine crisis and a faint economic recovery, the sound and steady development of China-France relations is all the more important.

Emmanuel Macron won the 2022 French presidential runoff Sunday to become the first French president in 20 years to win re-election, which, it is believed, is conducive to maintaining continuity in French foreign policy and thus to the further development of both France-China and European Union (EU)-China relations.

China-France friendship enjoys a profound foundation. France is the first major Western country to establish formal diplomatic ties with China, and the first to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership and conduct strategic dialogue with China. Both countries pursue independent foreign policies and share the same or similar views on a range of global issues.

During Macron's first term, France-China relations have maintained a sound and steady development. In January 2018, Macron made his first visit to China, becoming the first foreign head of state to visit China that year. In 2019, Macron attended the second China International Import Expo.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Chinese and French people have been fighting the pandemic shoulder to shoulder. The two countries support each other on issues such as climate change and biodiversity.

Bilateral practical cooperation has been yielding concrete results. Last year, bilateral trade exceeded 80 billion U.S. dollars, hitting a new high. China's total imports of agricultural products from France increased by 40 percent year-on-year.

Against the backdrop of profound changes unseen in a century and the international situation fraught with tension and turbulence, China and France should keep up with the positive, healthy and upward trajectory, adhere to the principle of mutual respect and equality, strengthen dialogue and exchanges at all levels, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and push for new achievements in bilateral cooperation.

France, under Macron's second term, is also expected to continue to play a constructive role in advancing EU-China relations. China has maintained that China and the EU should uphold a correct understanding of each other, and stick to mutual respect, dialogue and cooperation, and mutual benefit. France and China should work together to build the greatest common ground and steer China-EU relations towards new development.

Independence, mutual understanding, foresight, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes are the original aspiration of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.

As Macron is embarking on his second term, there are high expectations for France-China relations to bring more certainty and stability to the world at this moment of volatility.

