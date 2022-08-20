Chinese FM holds phone talks with French president's diplomatic counselor

August 20, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held a phone conversation with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Wang said that under the current circumstances, China-France relations have made steady and new progress, which is of great exemplary significance.

Noting that China and France are both major countries with a tradition of independence, Wang said that the more complex the international situation becomes, the more important it is for the two countries to shoulder the international responsibility of safeguarding world peace and promoting common development.

Wang called on the two sides to act in the spirit of mutual respect to take good care of each other's core interests and actively promote close cooperation in such fields as aerospace, civil nuclear energy and agriculture.

In the run-up to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations in 2024 and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the two countries should make good plans for people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation through the high-level people-to-people and cultural exchanges mechanism and give full play to the due roles of the two major countries both rich in culture, Wang said.

We need to uphold true multilateralism, continuously strengthen cooperation on global security and international development, and promote the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to release new vigor and vitality, he said.

Wang elaborated on China's solemn position on the Taiwan question, expressed appreciation for France's adherence to the one-China policy, and stressed that the United States and the "Taiwan independence" forces have repeatedly tried to change the status quo across the Taiwan Straits, hollow out the one-China principle, and seriously jeopardized peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.

On issues of principle concerning national sovereignty and territorial integrity, there is no room for any country to back down, Wang said, noting that it is natural for China to take actions to defend its legitimate rights and prevent further crises.

Bonne said that France agrees to uphold the basic norms governing international relations and safeguard regional security, peace and stability.

Like China, France rejects the Cold War mentality and opposes bloc confrontation, he noted, adding that France hopes to join hands with China to cope with the current international and regional crises and send a positive message of solidarity to the world.

France always attaches great importance to developing the France-China comprehensive strategic partnership and is ready to work with China to build a dynamic, constructive and strong bilateral relationship, he said, stressing that the two sides should step up high-level dialogue and exchanges, deepen practical cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, science and technology, people-to-people exchanges and culture, and jointly address global challenges such as climate change and food security.

France always adheres to the one-China policy and is unwavering in its position to respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Bonne said, adding that France hopes that stability across the Taiwan Straits could be maintained through dialogue and consultation.

