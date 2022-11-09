Highlights from Airshow China 2022

China Military Online) 14:50, November 09, 2022

A YU-20 soars in the air on the opening day of the 14th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Deng Hua)

A J-16 fighter jet releases flares on the opening day of the 14th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yongjin)

Four J-20 fighter jets soar in diamond formation on the opening day of the 14th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yongjin)

China's Bayi Aerobatic Team performs aerial maneuvers on the opening day of the 14th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lu Hanxin)

Two J-20 fighter jets perform in close formation on the opening day of the 14th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hongchun)

China's Bayi Aerobatic Team performs aerial maneuvers on the opening day of the 14th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hongchun)

Two J-20 fighter jets perform in close formation on the opening day of the 14th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hongchun)

