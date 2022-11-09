Home>>
J-20 fighter jets awe audiences at Airshow China 2022
(People's Daily App) 13:58, November 09, 2022
J-20 fighter jet pilots perform maneuvers in formation of four and two aircrafts, creating a feast for the eyes at the opening day of the Airshow China 2022 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.
(Produced by Ye Dangqiang and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
