J-20 fighter jets awe audiences at Airshow China 2022

(People's Daily App) 13:58, November 09, 2022

J-20 fighter jet pilots perform maneuvers in formation of four and two aircrafts, creating a feast for the eyes at the opening day of the Airshow China 2022 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

(Produced by Ye Dangqiang and Cheng Ming)

