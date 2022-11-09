Chinese authorities emphasize assistance to people facing unexpected financial hardships

Xinhua) 10:06, November 09, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- People who face temporary financial hardships due to the COVID-19 epidemic are entitled to interim assistance grants from the local authorities of the regions where they work or live, said a circular released by Chinese authorities.

According to the circular, released jointly by four departments, including the Ministry of Civil Affairs, migrant workers who are out of work due to the epidemic and not covered by subsistence allowances or unemployment insurance can apply for one-off financial assistance.

Unemployed college students and other individuals and families whose everyday lives are affected by financial difficulties due to the epidemic should also be covered by temporary assistance policies, noted the circular.

The requirements mentioned in the circular aim to streamline the procedures of assisting people who face unexpected hardships.

