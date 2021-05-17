China's response to epidemic impressive, amazing: Australian hotel manager

(People's Daily App) 15:12, May 17, 2021

"The response (to deal with COVID-19) in China was quite impressive, amazing in fact," says Richard Saul, the general manager of the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund.

As an Australian expat who lives in Shanghai, Saul thinks China's response to the epidemic has helped to get everything under control quickly, as opposed to the rest of the world that has had difficulty coming to terms with it.

"So I think China has done an amazing job in hindsight," he says. "And we just hope that the worst is behind us and we trust in the government that they have our best interests at heart."

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

