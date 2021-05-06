China's economic planner suspends all activities under framework of China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue
Screen Photo/National Development and Reform Commision
BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner has decided to indefinitely suspend all activities under the framework of the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue starting from Thursday.
The dialogue is jointly held by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and relevant ministries of the Australian Commonwealth Government.
The decision was made based on the current attitude of the Australian Commonwealth Government toward China-Australia cooperation, the NDRC said in a proclamation on its website Thursday.
Recently, some Australian Commonwealth Government officials launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination, according to the NDRC.
