Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Australia opens winter Olympic training center

Australia opens winter Olympic training center

SYDNEY, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Australia opened a winter Olympic training center in the state of Brisbane on Wednesday, boosting Australian athletes' training pathways for upcoming Winter Olympic games.

The Geoff Henke Winter Olympic Training Centre, which was put into service for testing and training in September last year, will be the first year-round outdoor aerial facility in the southern hemisphere. It will help Australian athletes who have had to hone their skills overseas train domestically.

"This facility will give our athletes a world-leading advantage, allowing them to train safely and comfortably in our own backyard," Australian Minister for Sport Richard Colbeck said.

"It delivers state-of-the-art facilities right now for our current winter Olympians getting ready for the Beijing Games in 2022."

The facility has different jumps to cater to a wide variety of Olympic winter disciplines and experience levels, from beginner to the tallest triple jump.

Queensland Minister for Sport Stirling Hinchliffe said they had Queenslanders using the ramp as the centerpiece of their training for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and he believed this sporting infrastructure would create a lasting legacy for Australians to chase medals at the Winter Olympics.

