Spanish Olympic Committee president gives full backing to Beijing 2022
MADRID, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The President of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), Alejandro Blanco, has given his full support to the organizing committee of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
President Blanco expressed his confidence in letters dated April 23 and addressed respectively to Cai Qi, chairman of the Beijing 2022 organizing committee, and Gou Zhongwen, chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee.
The letters express his and the Spanish Olympic Committee's total commitment to the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Beijing 2022 organizing committee.
Blanco said he believes that Beijing 2022 will be on a par with the 2008 Beijing Olympics, noting that Beijing will be the first city to host both Summer and Winter Games.
Blanco also echoed the thoughts of Chinese president Xi Jinping, saying the Games will be celebrated in a simple, safe and excellent way.
The XXIV Winter Olympic Games will take place in February 2022.
