Interview: "Beijing would be icing on the cake for me"

Xinhua) 15:33, April 24, 2021

Brodka of Poland competes during the men's 1500m of Speed Skating at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 15, 2014. Zbigniew Brodka won the gold medal with 1 minute and 45.006 seconds. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

The iconic Polish speedskater Zbigniew Brodka wants to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as "it would be the perfect last chapter of my career".

WARSAW, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The iconic Polish speedskater Zbigniew Brodka wants to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as "it would be the perfect last chapter of my career," the athlete told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

"I am waiting for the situation to develop, and it is not only about the pandemic, but also issues related to my professional work, as I'm a professional firefighter. We need to establish some things so that I can prepare for the Olympic Games as I wish. My dream is to end my career at the most important event in four years," Brodka claimed.

The Olympic champion from Sochi suspended his career in 2019, but he is ready to return to the ice.

"I hope it will be possible. I have a plan to prepare for the event in my head. I am in talks with the Polish Speed Skating Association. They are waiting for my signal; the calendar is ready. We have to start working seriously because there is less than a year left until the Olympics," the 36-year-old added.

"It will be impossible to repeat the success from Sochi and stand on the podium, but I stay optimistic. I want to end my career with a positive result", the Pole said. "Once I make an official decision to start, I'll do my best to prepare well. I want to say that I am starting preparations for the event in Beijing since now, but not everything is up to me."

Zbigniew Brodka of Poland reacts after the men's 1500m of Speed Skating at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 15, 2014. Zbigniew Brodka won the gold medal with 1 minute and 45.006 seconds. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Brodka's shape is a question mark as he didn't compete for a year and a half. However, according to the speed skater, that period without training may help him.

"The break had a positive effect on my body; I recovered and healed all the injuries that have been troubling me. I spent a lot of time with my family. My daughters were born at a time when I was most successful, and I couldn't give them as much attention as I wanted. Thanks to my career suspension, I have caught up. I regenerated not only physically but also mentally," Brodka emphasized.

"Of course, no one expected a pandemic to break out, so I don't think anyone is 100 percent prepared to compete now. The Winter Olympics will be a great challenge for all athletes."

In 2014 at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Brodka won two medals as he was the best in the 1500 meters individual race, and he added bronze in the team competition.

"Sometimes I look back to those days because it was the greatest success in my life and an achievement worth remembering. It is motivating for me. On the other hand, I know that I have to work for the next good results. I want to show good form and not just live in the past. A performance in Beijing would be the perfect conclusion to my career," the athlete commented.

"Regardless of what will happen, as an athlete, I feel fulfilled. I am very pleased with what I have achieved. The only thing missing is the icing on the cake in the form of a performance in Beijing," Brodka concluded.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)