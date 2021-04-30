2022 Winter Olympics will be successful, says SCO Secretary-General

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 40 representatives from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, observer states and dialogue partners, led by SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov, visited Beijing's Yanqing district on Sunday.

The vision of the 2022 Winter Olympics became one of the hottest topics of discussion.

"We are sure that this Olympic games will be very successful," said Norov.

Yanqing will stage the Alpine skiing, sleigh and luge events during the 2022 Winter Olympics. The competition zone of Yanqing will enter Games time operation stage in October, according to the Beijing 2022 organizers.

"It's not the first time for me to visit 2022 Winter Olympic infrastructure, but I'm still shocked by the high-level preparation work of China," said Yuri Senko, Belarusian Ambassador to China.

In Mengqiyuan ice skating rink, the first indoor skating rink in Yanqing, young skaters shared their winter sport stories with the representatives.

"China prepares for the Olympics in modern ways, with modern facilities, modern venues and modern ski runs," said Senko.

"I believe the 2022 Games will be successful, not only for the athletes, but also for the spectators."

Norov believes the Winter Olympic Games in 2022 will contribute to further strengthening cooperation between SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners. He also believes that the 2022 Games will contribute to the wider Olympic movement in the world.

"The Shanghai spirit and Olympic Game spirit coincide each other," Norov said.

"The principle of Shanghai spirit is mutual trust, equality and mutual respect. It is the respect to the difference of cultures and civilizations."

Norov was impressed by China's traditional culture, and also spoke highly of China's hi-tech development.

"China is one of the leading countries in the world in using IT technology and artificial Intelligence," said Norov.

"By using such new technologies, the Olympic Games will be more attractive," he added.

