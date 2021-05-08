Australian expat confident about the Chinese market

Australian expat Cameron Hume, managing director of Travelex Asia-Pacific, who has lived in China for more than 20 years, recently got permanent residency in China, making his dream come true.

"My story with China goes a long way back and I hope it has a long way to go,” he said.

He is confident about the Chinese market, not only because of the size of the market itself, but also because of China's ability to continue to reform and open up.

He said Travelex's decision to set up its regional Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai comes at the right time in the right place with the right people.

He said the Communist Party of China has done an excellent job of lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, and China has become one of the world's leading countries in many aspects through more than 40 years of reform and opening up.

