A ticket to the future

Xinhua) 09:07, May 07, 2021

The first China International Consumer Products Expo will kick off on May 7 in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. What do you know about China's consumption habits, patterns? Check out these facts and figures and do some window shopping... of the future!

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)