A ticket to the future
(Xinhua) 09:07, May 07, 2021
The first China International Consumer Products Expo will kick off on May 7 in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. What do you know about China's consumption habits, patterns? Check out these facts and figures and do some window shopping... of the future!
