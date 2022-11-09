High-profile law forum celebrates Hong Kong's position in Asia-Pacific region

Xinhua) 09:58, November 09, 2022

HONG KONG, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 10th anniversary of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, HCCH's only regional office in the Asia-Pacific, was celebrated Tuesday during the ongoing Hong Kong Legal Week.

Paul Lam, secretary for justice of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said the office forges a perfect synergy with Hong Kong in raising the visibility and profile of HCCH and promoting HCCH Conventions in the region.

With its strategic geographical position in Asia and the Pacific, Hong Kong is well-positioned to connect with the rest of the world, and is a major gateway to the Chinese mainland, Lam said at a workshop marking the anniversary.

As an Asian metropolis accommodating worldwide talent, trade and capital, the HKSAR shares HCCH's vision in the development and promotion of private international law, which contributes to the global common good, he said.

The five-day Hong Kong Legal Week 2022, an annual flagship event of the Department of Justice of the HKSAR government to showcase Hong Kong as an international legal and dispute resolution services center, commenced on Monday, drawing participation from three prominent international legal organizations, namely the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law, the HCCH and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law.

Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee said Monday the event is the starting point to showcase to the international community two important aspects of Hong Kong's legal system, which are the strengths of Hong Kong's rule of law and diversified legal and dispute resolution services under this system.

Lee said the participation of eminent experts and professionals from different sectors signifies a vote of confidence in Hong Kong, and its rule of law and strength under the principle of "one country, two systems."

Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the HKSAR, said the rule of law is the cornerstone of Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and China is willing to work with other countries to firmly uphold the authority of international law.

