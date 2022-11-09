China's passenger car sales rise in October

Xinhua) 09:42, November 09, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's passenger vehicle market continued to expand in October with an increase in retail and wholesale sales, industrial data showed Tuesday.

Some 1.84 million passenger cars were sold via retail channels in October, up 7.3 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Wholesale sales of passenger cars topped 2.19 million units last month, up 11 percent year on year.

Passenger car export reached 270,000 units in October, a surge of 42 percent from a year earlier, the car association said.

China's policy to cut car purchase tax has contributed greatly to the increase in sales, the association added, citing other favorable factors such as improvements in logistics and supply chain as well as abundant inventory.

