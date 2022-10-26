25 millionth car rolls off FAW-Volkswagen production line

Xinhua) 15:05, October 26, 2022

A worker operates at the general assembly workshop of the Changchun production base under the FAW-Volkswagen in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

CHANGCHUN, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd., a passenger car joint venture between China FAW Group Co., Ltd. and Volkswagen AG, had rolled 25 million vehicles off its production line as of Monday, the company said.

The 25 millionth car produced by the company was a Tavendor SUV model and rolled off the assembly line in the company's production base in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.

Notably, the company only took two years and seven months to raise its vehicle production output from 20 million cars to 25 million cars, making it the only domestic passenger car enterprise that has produced and sold more than 5 million cars since 2020 in China, according to the company.

Founded in 1991, FAW-Volkswagen has grown into one of the best-selling passenger vehicle manufacturers in the world's largest auto market. The carmaker currently has production bases in five Chinese cities, namely Changchun, Foshan, Chengdu, Qingdao and Tianjin.

