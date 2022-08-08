Home>>
SAIC-GM-Wuling posts record new energy vehicle sales
(Xinhua) 16:51, August 08, 2022
NANNING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), based in Liuzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, saw its new energy vehicle (NEV) sales exceed 1 million units on Monday.
SGMW, a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, registered NEV sales of 293,258 units from January to July this year, up 35 percent year on year.
During the same period, the company had sold 270,732 units of Hongguang MINI EV, a NEV model, up 29 percent year on year.
SGMW now produces NEV models including the Hongguang MINI EV, the Baojun KiWi EV, and the Wuling Nano EV.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's BYD to sell new energy vehicles in Israel
- China continues investment support in Indonesia's electric vehicle industry
- China's commercial vehicle sales decline in February
- Chinese-made lidars showcased at CES 2022 to promote autonomous driving
- China steps on the gas with on-road trial of autonomous vehicles
- BYD new-energy vehicle sales nearly double in April
- China's auto market sees strong recovery in 2020
- China's auto exports down 2.9 pct in 2020
- China's NEV sales beat expectations
- China auto sales down 1.9 pct in 2020
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.