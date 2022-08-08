SAIC-GM-Wuling posts record new energy vehicle sales

Xinhua) 16:51, August 08, 2022

NANNING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), based in Liuzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, saw its new energy vehicle (NEV) sales exceed 1 million units on Monday.

SGMW, a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, registered NEV sales of 293,258 units from January to July this year, up 35 percent year on year.

During the same period, the company had sold 270,732 units of Hongguang MINI EV, a NEV model, up 29 percent year on year.

SGMW now produces NEV models including the Hongguang MINI EV, the Baojun KiWi EV, and the Wuling Nano EV.

