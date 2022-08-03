China's BYD to sell new energy vehicles in Israel

JERUSALEM, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is scheduled to sell new-energy cars in Israel later this year, partnered with Israeli auto dealer Shlomo Motors, the two companies separately announced on Tuesday.

The first shipment of BYD sedans is scheduled to arrive in Israel's southern Port of Eilat in the third quarter of 2022, BYD said in a statement.

Starting September, Shlomo will open four new showrooms for consumers to experience BYD's latest models, according to a Shlomo statement.

BYD and Shlomo share a partnership spanning over a decade, established through BYD's electric bus business.

BYD, short for "Build Your Dreams," was founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, with a core technology developed to focus on safe blade batteries.

In addition, BYD's e-Platform 3.0 provides a cloud-based applications ecosystem and increases the thermal efficiency of batteries to enable driving ranges exceeding 1,000 km.

The two companies did not specify yet which BYD models would be offered in Israel.

